Hannah Aiken sets down a 50-foot-long cable attached to a remotely operated underwater vehicle, built by herself and two other sixth grade girls, before hopping out of the swimming pool at Asotin County Family Aquatic Center.
“It’s snack time,” Aiken said, approaching her mom at the edge of the pool. Behind Aiken, two lanes are sectioned off for an obstacle course, part of the girls’ extracurricular project.
Aiken, Claire Ledgerwood and Ella Tretheway have spent the last several months participating in SeaPerch, an underwater robotics program for elementary, middle school and high school students. Their recently formed team, ECH Science, has enabled the sixth graders to gain engineering and technical skills in addition to participating in the 2021 International SeaPerch Challenge.
While the three girls attend different schools, they’ve known each other since childhood when they met at the same day care.
“It’s really fun and exciting to work with your friends,” Ledgerwood said.
The team has been meeting every weekend since September to work on the vehicle’s design and test it underwater. Made from polyvinyl chloride pipe and other readily available materials, the robot must be able to navigate a series of obstacles which test maneuverability, control and utility.
Led by Rob Setlow, a retired engineer in the U.S. Air Force, the team’s underwater vehicle is able to complete four tasks: moving items out of a debris field, moving objects out of a garbage patch, opening a latch and disarming a mine. The garbage patch consists of empty bottles, tin cans and whiffle balls, while the “active mine” is a simulation that helps them practice manipulating the robot’s arm.
Setlow helps the team navigate buoyancy laws and other obstacles like waterproofing the motors. A key part of the project is the circuit board, according to Setlow, which Ledgerwood is the designated operator of.
“The jewel of the whole thing is the controller,” Setlow said. “Claire gets better with it each time she practices.”
The girls’ parents, many of whom are scientists or science enthusiasts, have provided transportation, coordination, encouragement and hands-on assistance in support of the project.
Aiken’s mom, Rachel Jameton, is a chemistry professor and director of the Teaching and Learning Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
“Science explains how our world works,” Jameton said. “It’s been an opportunity for them to learn about how fun and collaborative science can be.”
Because of COVID-19, the team was unable to attend the international competition. Instead, their parents recorded videos of them completing the challenges to submit to SeaPerch for evaluation.
In addition to taking notes and making measurements, the girls learned how to use power tools to drill holes, cut pipe and solder parts within the controller.
“It’s an engineering process, trial and error,” Setlow said.
According to Setlow, the girls have different learning styles. Tretheway is a hands-on learner, so building the robot was a particularly engaging task.
In his efforts to give them a work-play balance, Setlow lets the team play in the water and eat snacks between challenges.
“Even if they don’t become underwater drone operators, it’s been fun to hang out with friends and solve problems,” Jameton said. “It’s brought us through a really difficult time.”
After learning how to drive the robot and utilize its functions, the team wants to put its hard work to use in Clarkston’s marinas. They hope to attach a camera to the underwater robot to complete various tasks.
