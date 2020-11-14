Under a blanket of autumn

Pete Caster/TribuneThe colors of fall are still boldly present on Normal Hill as a Lewis-Clark State College tour guide shows prospective students the campus Friday morning in Lewiston. The forecast for today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 50 and an increasing chance of rain into the evening. Find more weather information on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

The colors of fall are still boldly present on Normal Hill as a Lewis-Clark State College tour guide shows prospective students the campus Friday morning in Lewiston. The forecast for today in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley calls for a high of 50 and an increasing chance of rain into the evening.

Recommended for you