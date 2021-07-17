Continued extreme hot and dry conditions, active large wildfires throughout the region and limited firefighting resources forced Umatilla National Forest officials Friday to temporarily close the entire 1.4-million-acre forest, as residents in the Troy and Eden Bench areas of eastern Oregon were evacuated.
Forest officials said the objective of the closure is to protect public and firefighter safety as firefighters continue to work to suppress large wildfires and respond to new smoke reports.
Darcy Weseman, public information officer for the forest, said there are currently three large active wildfires and one, the Elbow Creek Fire located in the Grande Ronde River drainage near Mud Springs, about 31 miles southeast of Walla Walla, emerged Thursday and by late Friday had burned about 10,000 acres. The rapid movement of the fire prompted the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate the communities of Eden Bench and Troy in eastern Oregon.
“We’ve had really unprecedented hot and dry conditions and extreme fire danger,” Weseman said. “Firefighting resources are limited right now, and so looking at those factors for public safety, we closed the forest and access until those conditions change.”
Weseman said forest and law enforcement officials were attempting to reach as many people as possible Friday to begin vacating campsites and advising people to cancel any plans to visit the Umatilla Forest for the next several weeks.
Forest officials will continue to assess conditions and will lift the closure once the wildfire conditions moderate, she said.
According to the Forest website, violations of the closure and fire restrictions carry a mandatory appearance in federal court, up to six months in prison and a possible fine of $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization. Additional information regarding the closure is available at bluemountainfireinfo.blogspot.com/2021/07/umatilla-national-forest-lands.html.
The Lick Creek, or Dry Gulch, fire, located 2 miles south of Asotin, which is part of the Umatilla Forest trio of large wildfires, was burning 66,610 acres Friday, with 30 percent containment. There are 686 personnel assigned to the fire, and it is being managed by the Pacific Northwest Team 3.
The containment line on the northern side of the fire continues to hold, and firefighters are patrolling the area to secure any hot spots. On the south end of the fire, crews are mopping up and patrolling the areas where burnout was completed earlier this week. Firefighters are on the lookout for potential threats or spot fires following high winds Thursday.
The Snake River Complex, located 20 miles south of Lewiston, was estimated Friday at burning 102,866 acres with 12 percent containment. There are 395 firefighters assigned to the fire.
Crews have successfully suppressed spot fires and continue to improve the fire line along the Captain John Ridge. Fire crews also completed some burnout operations and constructed additional dozer lines in other sections near the powerline corridor. Additional burnout operations are being prepared, and engines are providing structure protection in the Waha and Redbird areas.
More northwest winds are expected that may intensify fire movement in drainages and steep terrain, causing more torching, spotting and active burning at all hours. Over the next several days, smoke plumes may be seen as a result of the weather inversion lifting.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office evacuation order is at stage 2, or the “set” stage, for Forest, Marek and Morrowtown area residents. Road closures remain for the Forest and Morrowtown roads, except for residents and emergency personnel.
The Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office evacuation order is at stage 2 for residents on the Redbird Road, Waha Glen, Waha Road and all spur roads. Deer Creek Road and the top of Stagecoach Road remain in the “go” stage.
The Cougar Rock Complex in Clearwater County consists of 14 fires and is burning 3,660 acres at 15 percent containment. There are 310 personnel working on the fire that began July 6 from lightning.
There is a temporary flight restrictions order in place for the airspace over the fires to lessen effects on local aviation operators. Closures also remain in effect on the Granddad Bridge on the Dworshak Reservoir and at Captain’s Cabin near Elk River.
The Too Kush 2 and Big Horse wildfires are located east of Kooskia along the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River. The Too Kush 2 Fire is burning in grass and timber, and some structures are threatened. There are no evacuation alerts in effect.
The Granite Pass Complex is made up of four fires burning on two national forests near Lolo Pass. It covers 1,532 acres with zero containment.
Firefighters have wrapped critical infrastructure and recreation sites with fire-resistant shields to protect from embers, heat and flames.
The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning from the Idaho border to Lolo Hot Springs. Travelers along U.S. Highway 12 are asked not to stop for photos of the fire and to adhere to posted speed limits.
The Lolo Pass Visitor Center is closed because of fire activity, and an area closure for the Powell Ranger District is expected in the coming days for forest lands in Idaho.
The Johnson Creek Fire, managed by the Clearwater-Potlatch Timber Protective Association, remains at 640 acres. It is located northwest of Elk River.
The Armstrong Fire, located west of Headquarters and Pierce, is holding at 60 acres, and fire crews have completed a fire line and are mopping up.
The Leland Complex, composed of the Pine Creek and Sand Mountain fires that started by lightning July 7, is burning 1,433 acres. The fires are located near Leland and advancing south toward the Clearwater River and near Laird Park in Latah County. No structures are threatened, but trail and campground closures are in effect.
