Managers of the Umatilla National Forest are seeking an emergency authorization that could speed implementation of a proposed project aimed at salvaging timber burned in last summer’s Lick Creek and Green Ridge fires.
If the request is granted by U.S. Forest Service chief Randy Moore or associate chief Angela Coleman, agency officials will still need to follow the National Environmental Policy Act procedure when planning the sale, which also proposes removal of hazard trees along roads within the 100,000-acre burned area. But a post-planning objection process would be skipped. That process is normally used when the agency is unable to resolve objections raised by interested people and organizations.
Forest spokeswoman Darcy Weseman said agency officials hope to complete an environmental assessment in time for a decision to be made by this fall.
“One of the objectives of the process is to avoid the loss of commodity values in the timber that is still out there,” she said. “That is one of the reasons to seek the emergency authorization determination, as well as looking at those hazards out there on the landscape, removing the danger trees along the roads and mitigating those threats.”
The 80,000-acre Lick Creek Fire started southwest of Asotin in July and spread quickly. By late summer, it merged with the 20,000-acre Green Ridge Fire. Weseman said much of the fire burned with low intensity and left most of the trees within the burn area alive. But there are some places where the fire and heat were more intense and the trees were killed.
“We are focusing on the areas most impacted with higher severity fire,” she said.
The agency is taking public comments on the Pomeroy Danger Tree and Fire Salvage project through April 22. Weseman said it is the only comment period that will be held during the planning process. If approved, the project will target salvage logging on about 1,000 acres and hazard tree removal along about 100 miles of road.
Trees with commercial value will be sold. Others may be offered as firewood or used in projects to improve stream habitat or to stabilize stream banks. The project will avoid the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness Area.
Documents and maps describing the project are available at bit.ly/370N21q.
