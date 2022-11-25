For seven months, Ivan Lopatskyi has been waiting for permission to work. Like thousands of Ukrainians who came to the U.S. fleeing the Russian invasion, the Everett resident’s lack of official refugee status left him at the mercy of a backlogged immigration system slowly processing work authorization applications.

This week, Lopatskyi got good news. The U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS), after being sued, announced it will allow Ukrainians and Afghans with “humanitarian parole” status to work immediately.

