The University of Idaho and Walla Walla Community College received five-year federal grant renewals for their TRIO programs.
The program helps students who are low-income, first-generation college students, or those with disabilities.
UI received $1.9 million through the U.S. Department of Education grant, which will provide the program with more than $387,000 annually. WWCC’s grant totaled $2.1 million, or almost $437,000 annually over the next five years.
The grant funds are used to provide opportunities for academic development, as well as mentoring options, assisting students with limited English proficiencies and helping students complete their postsecondary education.
“We are thrilled to be able to continue providing services and improving outcomes for our students,” said Brian Dulin, UI’s Student Support Services TRIO director in a news release. “This grant funds four full-time positions, dozens of student positions and provides grant aid to our students with the highest unmet financial need. Last year we helped graduate 81 students who are now inspiring the next generation of underrepresented students.”
The program has been funded at UI since 1980 and serves 232 students annually.
UI’s most recent annual performance report stated 94 percent of students in the program remained in good academic standing in 2018-19. Ninety-four percent of students returned the next year and 64 percent of the 2013-14 cohort graduated within six years.
WWCC has offered TRIO services for its students for more than 30 years.
“This five-year grant makes it possible for us to continue to meet our students’ needs and help them to complete their degree or training programs,” said systemwide WWCC President Chad Hickox.
TRIO students are more than twice as likely to graduate within four years than those not in the program, stated a release from WWCC.
The Clarkston branch of WWCC had 34 students enrolled in the TRIO program last year. Lauren Conrad Goff, the director of the program, said she expects to serve the same number of students this year.
TRIO programs are federally funded through a competitive grant process. The program was established by Congress in 1965.
