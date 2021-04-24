With vaccinations on the rise and local infection rates declining, the University of Idaho and Washington State University say they are planning to deliver instruction mostly in-person at the start of the coming school year.
While the UI offered primarily in-person instruction this year, WSU shifted the majority of its classes online. Both schools say they expect to return to a relatively normal class schedule by fall.
“Our intent is that virtually all of our courses in the fall will be face-to-face. What we’ve said is, if a course is 100 or more students, what we’ll do is likely have the lecture portion made available (online),” WSU spokesman Phil Weiler said. “But then there will be discussion sections where you’ll be able to get together with classmates and in smaller groups of 25 or so, working with a faculty member.”
Lewis-Clark State College announced in March that students next fall can expect a full college experience. In-person learning and some protocol-compliant events have been conducted at the Lewiston school during the pandemic, but administrators said the coming academic year will feature a more complete return to normalcy.
The UI and WSU said they would continue diagnostic testing for those who have symptoms or have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, but both will cease surveillance testing of groups of seemingly healthy students.
While UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker said the UI has yet to decide if measures like requiring masks and social distancing will continue into the fall, Weiler said he expects such measures will remain in place at least that long. He said particularly with new, more contagious variants of the disease poised to sweep the globe, it pays to be cautious.
“We are looking very, very seriously at requiring vaccinations in the fall, we’re working through the logistics of that. We hope to make an announcement before the end of the academic year,” Weiler said. “We’ve got to make some decisions pretty quickly — we do require measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations already on the campus, so requiring a COVID-19 vaccination isn’t going to be that different.”
If WSU does require students to be vaccinated, Weiler said, it will likely also allow exemptions for religious, medical and philosophical reasons. Walker said the UI will not require students to be vaccinated but inoculation will be strongly encouraged.
While online instruction will be scaled back at both schools as the pandemic recedes further, Weiler and Walker said some aspects of virtual instruction are likely here to stay. For example, Weiler said it’s possible that meaningful instruction could continue for students who are sick or must miss class for other personal reasons.
“We want to think about how do we take the best of this year of virtual learning and really connect it to the value of face-to-face experience,” Weiler said. “We know that students really do value the face-to-face component — we also recognize that a lot of learning takes place out of the classroom.”
“I think we’ve learned a lot as far as online education goes,” Walker said. “There are some beneficial things that will indeed stick around that we’ll continue to use.”
Both schools said summer classes will be delivered predominantly online.
