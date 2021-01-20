The Women’s Center at the University of Idaho received a nearly $300,000 grant to continue funding for its Campus Violence Prevention Project.
The grant from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women will allow the center to continue its efforts to develop and implement prevention education programming and victim services.
It will focus on increasing stalking prevention and adapt existing programs to better include students with disabilities.
Lysa Salsbury, director of the Women’s Center, said the funding is critical to maintaining and expanding the work done during the last grant cycle.
“We’re excited to work more closely with our Center for Disability Access and Resources, and with national leaders in violence prevention for diverse populations,” Salsbury said. “Our goal is to enhance and add to existing educational programming and services to break down some of the barriers and taboos that exist for students in reporting and seeking support resources.”
The project also provides employees and first responders with more training on sexual assault awareness, domestic violence, dating violence and stalking, and cultural humility workshops and sensitivity training.
The project will take three years to complete. The goal is to have the programs and services fully operational by October 2023.