UI to offer natural resource associate degrees

The University of Idaho is adding three associate degrees in the College of Natural Resources this fall.
The new programs will prepare students for jobs in fire mitigation, forestry operations and nursery management after two years of education, instead of four.
Following approval from the Idaho State Board of Education in April, the offerings mark the first time the university has offered associate degrees.
“These new associate of science degrees are critical to meeting our land-grant mission,” said Charles Goebel, head of the UI Department of Forest, Rangeland and Fire Sciences and a professor of forest ecosystem restoration and ecology.
According to a news release from the university, the associate degrees will help students develop skills through a combination of coursework and hands-on training involving private and public forests, nurseries and enterprises.
The three programs include an associate of science degree in forest operations and technology, forest nursery management and technology and wildland fuel and fire technology.
“Students in these programs utilize our unique resources and expertise to help meet the workforce demands of the growing forestry and wildland fire industries,” Goebel said.
With forest operations and technology, students can use commercial harvesting equipment and technology to help manage UI’s 10,000-acre Experimental Forest near Moscow.
In the forest nursery management and technology program, students will focus on propagation and production of trees, shrubs and native plants at environmentally controlled greenhouses located at the university’s Pitkin Forest Nursery in Moscow.
The wildland fuel and fire technology degree is marketed as a flexible online program — ideal for those interested in or already employed as wildland firefighters and fire suppression technicians, according to the release.
Students who participate in the new associate degree programs can continue into a bachelor of science, the news release stated.