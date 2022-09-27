UI to employees: Squelch abortion discussions

Gibron

The University of Idaho sent out a memo to its employees Friday stating new restrictions against discussing abortion and administering birth control in response to changes in Idaho law.

“University of Idaho is committed to operating within the confines of laws of the state of Idaho which restrict expenditures of funds and activities of university employees in the areas of abortion and contraception,” the memo states. “The Office of General Counsel is distributing this memorandum summarizing these laws, in the context of university operations, to assist university employees in complying with the restrictions.”

