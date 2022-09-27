UI to employees: Squelch abortion discussions

The University of Idaho sent out a memo to its employees Friday stating new restrictions against discussing abortion and administering birth control in response to changes in Idaho law.
“University of Idaho is committed to operating within the confines of laws of the state of Idaho which restrict expenditures of funds and activities of university employees in the areas of abortion and contraception,” the memo states. “The Office of General Counsel is distributing this memorandum summarizing these laws, in the context of university operations, to assist university employees in complying with the restrictions.”
Employees who counsel students are warned to “proceed cautiously” if a discussion with a students turns to reproductive health, including abortion.
“If a discussion moves into this area, students should be clearly informed that Idaho law prohibits the university and its employees from counseling in favor of abortion, referring for abortion or promoting abortion,” the memo states. “The earlier this occurs in a conversation that is moving into the subject, the less the risk to the employee.”
Other employees who wish to advocate in favor of abortion must do so outside of their job duties and without the use of university resources.
These laws remain applicable in the classroom. According to the memo, any classroom discussion of abortion should be “approached carefully.”
“Academic freedom is not a defense to violation of law, and faculty or others in charge of classroom topics and discussion must themselves remain neutral on the topic and cannot conduct or engage in discussions in violation of these prohibitions without risking prosecution,” the memo states.
The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a nonprofit that advocates for free speech at universities, sent out a statement calling these restrictions unconstitutional.
“No statute can authorize a public university to censor pedagogically relevant classroom discussion,” FIRE stated.
Idaho law regarding whether universities can provide birth control is murky. Even the memo states the statute is “not a model of clarity.”
The university is advised not to provide standard birth control. However, it can provide condoms as long as it is only for the purpose of helping prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, not for the purposes of birth control.
Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky sent out a statement from CEO Rebecca Gibron addressing the UI’s birth control guidance.
“We always knew extremists wouldn’t stop at banning abortion; they’d target birth control next,” Gibron wrote. “The University of Idaho’s announcement is the canary in the coal mine, an early sign of the larger, coordinated effort to attack birth control access.”
Health care workers at the university’s Student Health locations run by Moscow Family Medicine can counsel students on birth control and provide the means for birth control, the university memo states.
When it comes to the topic of abortion, employees can direct students to sources of information outside of the university as long they remain neutral on the subject.
“Directing students to private groups or agencies of another state, where students can receive a discussion of all aspects of the topic and be presented with all alternatives legally available to them, is not barred, however, in doing so, university employees must remain neutral on the subject of abortion and simply reference the ability of the outside sources to have a broader discussion of all aspects of the topic,” the memo states.
Providing or performing abortions is prohibited, as is contracting with abortion providers. Employees cannot dispense drugs that the FDA classifies as emergency contraception.
Potential penalties for individuals who violate these laws include a misdemeanor or felony conviction, mandatory reimbursement of funds used in violation of the law, loss of state employment and permanent bar from future state employment.
According to UI spokesperson Jodi Walker, if the university were to violate these laws as an institution, it could be punished legally and financially.
The memo states that it is unclear how these laws will be enforced. The UI says it will post more information to answer questions about the rules and will continue to monitor the laws statewide.