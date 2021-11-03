Masks will be required inside all buildings on the University of Idaho campus for another three weeks.
UI President Scott Green announced an extension of the university’s face covering policy Monday, saying the decision came after discussions with local health care leaders.
“COVID-19 infection rates are slowly trending down across the country — and in Idaho — although hospitalizations and deaths remain at a concerning level,” Green stated.
The mandate will be up for consideration again when students leave for fall break. According to an email from Green, a decision will be communicated by Nov. 22.
The mask requirement applies to all university offices, buildings and common areas on campus, including those located in dormitories. Face coverings can be removed in private rooms and shared office workspaces where more than 6 feet of distancing can be maintained.
For updates on the policy, Green instructed students, faculty and staff to “be sure to check your email.”
North central Idaho and southeastern Washington saw 65 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday. No deaths were reported.