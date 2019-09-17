The University of Idaho will bring back a degree in criminology this summer to meet an increased demand for criminal justice-related occupations.
The Bachelor of Science in criminology is one of six online bachelor’s degrees offered by UI, according to a news release. The degree is also offered on the Moscow campus.
The degree prepares students to enter a variety of occupations experiencing high levels of growth, including probation and correctional work, criminal investigation and police and sheriff patrol positions.
“As the historic home of crime and justice education, we are thrilled to be offering this high-demand degree,” said Brian Wolf, associate professor and chairman of the Department of Sociology and Anthropology. “Our amazing faculty will deliver a broad education and skills that employers are looking for.”
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs related to law enforcement, corrections and other justice-related occupations will grow by about 8 percent in the nation over the next decade. In Idaho, growth for these jobs are projected to rise by 9.8 percent over the same time frame, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
The degree will be offered to students in summer 2020.