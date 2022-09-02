UI students get intro to cop work

<text>Moscow Police Capt. Anthony Dahlinger, from left, cadet Afton Hoch and associate professor Joseph De Angelis stand in front of the Moscow Police Department on Thursday.</text>

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

MOSCOW — A University of Idaho associate professor of criminology knows that his students can learn a lot about law enforcement from their classes.

“But it is our goal to try and figure out how we can get them out of the classroom and take what they learn in the classroom and apply it in some kind of practical setting,” Joseph De Angelis said.

