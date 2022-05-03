MOSCOW — The University of Idaho confirmed Monday that the 19-year-old Boise man found dead Sunday morning in Paradise Creek was a first-year UI student.
The Moscow Police Department is still investigating the death of Hudson Lindow, who was found at approximately 11:30 a.m. Sunday near College Avenue.
As of Monday afternoon, no cause of death had been determined. MPD does not suspect foul play at this time.
This is not the first time a UI student has been found dead in Paradise Creek. Joseph Wiederrick, a freshman, was found dead under a bridge along Mountain View Road in January 2013.
Wiederrick had been attending a fraternity party and walked nearly 7 miles before falling down into the frozen creek. A toxicology report showed his blood alcohol content was 0.17.