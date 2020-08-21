MOSCOW — In the kind of improvisation its namesake might admire, the University of Idaho’s 54th annual Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival will shift to a worldwide, virtual format in February.
The move, which stems from uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic, will allow students from around the world to take part in the festival.
“The festival has typically featured a regional focus, but this (virtual) format will provide the opportunity for schools around the globe to perform,” said festival manager Josh Skinner, in a news release. “We want to provide an event for all schools to participate in, regardless of their situation (with) the coronavirus.”
The Lionel Hampton festival, which is one of the oldest and largest educational jazz events in the world, typically attracts around 150 schools and nearly 5,000 students to UI’s Moscow campus each year.
The 2021 festival is set for Feb. 25-27. Musicians performing in the event will be announced this fall. The evening concerts will be aired virtually to both local and international audiences.
Skinner said the festival will still include elementary, junior high, high school and college student performances, as well as workshops and concerts featuring world-class artists.
As a bonus feature, he said, next year’s festival will including archived footage of Lionel Hampton and his band with special guests.
“We will share many special moments throughout the history of the festival,” Skinner said.
The festival will resume its traditional format in 2022.
Musicians can register online at www.uidaho.edu/jazzfest from Sept. 8 through Dec. 18. The cost is $100 to participate in all workshops and one solo or combo performance critique. Additional performance critiques will be $25 for soloists, $50 for combos and $75 for ensembles.
Festival events will open to the public for registration in early 2021.