The University of Idaho reported an uptick in fall enrollment numbers Tuesday, while Lewis-Clark State College reported a slight decrease.
UI saw a 4.7 percent increase in total student enrollment this year, from 10,791 students in the fall of 2020 to 11,303 this October.
The school benefited from the largest freshman undergraduate class in five years — up 16.2 percent over the previous year, to 1,656. It also saw increases in transfer students, non-resident and international undergraduate enrollment, and graduate enrollment.
“We’re energized by the enrollment increase, especially considering the challenges of the pandemic,” said UI President Scott Green in a news release. “It’s clear students and their families appreciate the value of a great education and understand that being part of the Vandal Family is something special.”
Total enrollment at LCSC dipped 3.8 percent, to 3,710. However, the school saw a 53 percent increase in international enrollment, with students coming from 32 different countries. There was also a 3 percent increase in non-resident students, a 48 percent increase in students from Asotin County, and Hispanic enrollment increased by 7.1 percent.
“The increase in international enrollment is very encouraging as it may mark a return to more normal international enrollment patterns,” said LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton in a news release. “The non-resident increase is also encouraging as it means word about LC State’s accessibility, affordability and quality is spreading beyond Idaho’s border.”
The total number of students attending LCSC for the first time — whether on campus, online or through dual credit — increased by just more than 1 percent compared to this time last year.
At UI, total undergraduate enrollment increased 0.4 percent compared to 2020. That includes the large freshman class, as well as an 11.7 percent increase in transfer students, 10.6 percent increase in non-resident undergraduate enrollment and 38 percent increase in international undergraduate students.
“Our current student mix is changing rapidly,” said Dean Kahler, vice provost for Strategic Enrollment Management. “Our marketing and price point are resonating with the out-of-state market. We’re pleased with the non-resident response and believe non-residents are attracted by UI being the best value public university in the West for the second year in a row, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report .”
Graduate enrollment increased 8.2 percent compared to a year ago, to 1,947. According to the news release, the university “invested in more competitive packages for graduate teaching assistants, which generated increased interest in graduate programs.” It also enhanced professional development opportunities for graduate students, making UI a more attractive place to pursue advanced degrees.
Dual-credit enrollment by high school students enrolled in classes with university credits also saw a nearly 20 percent increase this year, to 1,641.
