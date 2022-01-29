BOISE — Critics of higher education got schooled by University of Idaho President Scott Green on Friday.
During his presentation to the joint budget committee, Green said certain groups in Idaho are advancing “false narratives” about higher education in an effort to sow fear and discord.
“Conflict entrepreneurs and those who earn a living by scaring people have made these claims, which were used to cut our budget last year,” he said.
His comments come at a time when far right Republicans are gearing up for another fight over education funding.
Last year, Republicans cut $2.5 million from the college and university budget, in part because of concerns that the institutions are “indoctrinating” students in liberal philosophies. That included a $500,000 reduction for UI.
Responding to the concerns, Green said, UI commissioned Boise law firm Hawley Troxell to conduct an independent investigation.
The firm reviewed allegations contained in a 2021 report entitled, “Social Justice Ideology in Idaho Higher Education,” which was co-authored by Idaho Freedom Foundation analyst Anna Miller and Boise State University Professor Scott Yenor.
In a 26-page report that was released Friday, Hawley Troxell said it was “unable to substantiate any of the allegations contained within the IFF report, including the allegations pertaining to UI having a systemic commitment to forcing social justice ideology upon its students.”
“In short,” Green said, “the entire social justice narrative on which UI was penalized $500,000 was a false narrative created by conflict entrepreneurs who make a living sowing fear and doubt with legislators and voters.”
Green also noted that there’s a difference between indoctrination and education.
“As a proud, third-generation Vandal, I’d never stand for indoctrination of any kind on our campus,” he said. “Education, yes, even in subjects which you and I may not like. There will always be something taught at universities that we may not agree with. So education, yes. Indoctrination, no, not on our campus.”
During his budget presentation, Green echoed other college and university presidents around the state, who this week said they’ll have to increase student tuition to cover the full cost of the 5% employee raise that’s included in Gov. Brad Little’s 2023 budget proposal.
Because higher education institutions have a number of positions that aren’t supported by state general fund dollars, Little’s 2023 budget only provides about half the money needed to give everyone the 5% increase.
“To fully fund them, we need to provide about half the money from another source, and the only other source available is tuition,” Green said. “I don’t raise this issue to complain in any way or to seem ungrateful. I just need legislators to understand why we will need to raise tuition, even with the generous (state funding).”
After his presentation, Green said UI would need to increase tuition for each student by about $300 per year, or roughly 3.6%.
“That’s a little less than we’d need to fully fund (the wage increase), but the preliminary numbers indicate we’ll see an enrollment increase next fall,” Green said. “I’ll do the bare minimum tuition increase necessary.”
Gov. Little is recommending a 7.1%, $22.34 million overall increase in general fund support for colleges and universities in fiscal 2023.
That includes $2.1 million in start-up and ongoing costs, plus six full-time positions, for a joint nuclear engineering programs involving UI and Idaho State University.
The governor is also recommending $2 million and five positions to expand UI’s digital learning capabilities, as well as $282,200 and 3.95 positions to support the McClure Center for Public Policy Research.
In a separate budget recommendation, Little is proposing a 6.5%, $2.1 million increase in general fund support for UI’s Agricultural Research and Extension Service.
That includes three positions and $359,200 to support 4-H education efforts and the new Center for Agriculture, Food and Environment in the Magic Valley.
The joint budget committee will take the governor’s recommendations into consideration when it begins crafting agency budgets in February.
