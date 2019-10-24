UI reports slight uptick in overall head count

The overall head count at the University of Idaho increased by 85 students this fall, despite declining retention rates and a drop in the total number of undergraduate students.
For the fall semester, 11,926 students enrolled at UI, compared to 11,841 students a year ago. The overall increase was attributed to freshmen, graduate students and non-degree-seeking students.
Freshman undergraduate enrollment increased to 1,475 students, up by 1.9 percent from a year ago, while the total undergraduate enrollment dropped 4 percent, from 7,528 students last fall to 7,227 students this year.
The retention rate for first-time students fell to 77.3 percent. Last year, 80.7 percent of freshman students returned for their second year of school.
“Given national demographic challenges, we are pleased with the enrollment increase in our freshman class,” UI President Scott Green said in a news release. “We recognize that unmet financial need is an issue with our continuing student population and are committed to addressing this over time through Vandal Promise Scholarships as our fundraising priority.”
In-state undergraduate enrollment fell 4.2 percent, while out-of-state undergraduate numbers increased by 10 students.
The number of full-time, on-campus students decreased by a few tenths of a percent, but overall stabilized over the past four years, according to the news release. A decline was also reported in international students for the first time in several years because of what UI called “significant challenges in federal immigration processes.”
Graduate enrollment went up 2.6 percent, to 1,803 students.
The number of students in the Western Undergraduate Exchange increased 40.3 percent from 724 students last year to 1,018 students this fall. The program offers a tuition discount to students from 16 states.
“Our current student mix is changing rapidly,” said Dean Kahler, vice provost for strategic enrollment management. “The change is impacting net tuition revenue but we anticipate this will stabilize within the next few years. We are pleased to participate fully in the Western Undergraduate Exchange program to compensate for declining enrollment in other markets and we are focusing on new marketing efforts to attract out-of-state students to the University of Idaho.”
Dual credit enrollment was 1,953 this fall, surpassing UI’s strategic plan goal to have 1,250 high school students who enrolled in classes that offer university credit.
The number of non-degree-seeking students also increased 14.8 percent, to 2,481 students, this fall.
Lewis-Clark State College also reported an overall head count increase this fall of 1.7 percent, to 3,748 students, while Washington State University’s enrollment increased by 129 students, to 31,607.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.