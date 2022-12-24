UI prof, accused of role in murders, files suit

MOSCOW — A University of Idaho professor is suing a TikTok personality for posting videos on social media alleging the professor ordered the Nov. 13 killings of four UI students.
The attorneys for Rebecca Scofield, who is the chairperson of the UI Department of History, is suing Texas resident Ashley Guillard for defamation. The suit alleges Guillard damaged Scofield’s reputation, made her the subject of online threats and made her fear for her family’s safety.
The lawsuit was filed Wednesday. Scofield is represented by Wendy Olson, the former U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho, and other members of the law firm Stoel Rives.
According to the complaint, Guillard has been posting TikTok videos since Nov. 24 that falsely state Scofield ordered the deaths of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.
It also alleges Guillard falsely accused Scofield of being in a personal relationship with one of the victims, the court document says.
The complaint says Guillard promotes herself on TikTok as an internet sleuth that solves high-profile unsolved murders by consulting Tarot cards and performing other readings to obtain information about the murders.
Scofield denies all of Guillard’s allegations. The complaint states that the professor was in Portland, Ore., to visit friends during the time of the murders, had never met any of the victims and did not, in any way, participate in the killings.
Guillard accused Scofield of planning the murders with another student. Scofield denies this and the lawsuit states that the professor never met this student.
As of Friday, the police have not named a suspect in the Nov. 13 murders.
Scofield and her attorneys sent Guillard a cease and desist letter Nov. 29 and Dec. 8 informing her that her allegations were false and defamatory and demanding Guillard take down the videos.
Guillard continued to post videos about Scofield, including one showing the cease-and-desist letter.
The lawsuit says Guillard’s TikTok account has more than 100,000 followers and her videos have been viewed by millions. The lawsuit says other TikTok users commented that they believed Guillard’s statements.
“Guillard’s false TikToks have damaged Professor Scofield’s reputation,” the lawsuit states. “They have caused her significant emotional distress. She fears for her life and for the lives of her family members.”
Scofield requests a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages.