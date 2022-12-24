UI prof, accused of role in murders, files suit

Rebecca Scofield

 Melissa Hartley

MOSCOW — A University of Idaho professor is suing a TikTok personality for posting videos on social media alleging the professor ordered the Nov. 13 killings of four UI students.

The attorneys for Rebecca Scofield, who is the chairperson of the UI Department of History, is suing Texas resident Ashley Guillard for defamation. The suit alleges Guillard damaged Scofield’s reputation, made her the subject of online threats and made her fear for her family’s safety.

