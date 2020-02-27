MOSCOW — University of Idaho President Scott Green issued a memo this week updating the university community on efforts to reduce expenditures in the face of a projected $22 million shortfall.
According to the memo, 112 people have agreed to voluntary separation or early retirement packages, allowing the university to recapture salaries worth nearly $8.5 million with additional fringe savings worth about $3.1 million.
Green noted that some of the positions will need to be filled and the university has a fiscal commitment to fulfill incentives associated with those agreements, so it is unclear how much of the approximate $11.5 million will be used to address the shortfall.
Employees have also taken voluntary furloughs, which will help address a mandate from Idaho Gov. Brad Little to reduce spending by 1 percent, or about $1 million, for the current year. As of Jan. 25, employees have taken 5,231 hours of furlough, saving about $274,250, according to Green.
UI Director of Communications Jodi Walker said university leadership is hopeful that yet more savings will be realized as employees continue to participate in furloughs.
“Hopefully, we can meet (the 1 percent) through furloughs so that we can use any extra reduction money to meet our other challenges,” Walker said.