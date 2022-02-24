The University of Idaho pesticide safety education program will offer prelicense training via Zoom in two sessions during March.
The four-day class is designed to be both with live instructors and to allow participants to work on their own. Students are required to have a computer or smart tablet with internet access. Topics include pesticide safety practices and preparation for Idaho State Department of Agriculture pesticide examinations.
Classes meet twice daily from 8-10:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. March 14-17. Registration closes March 9.
The second session is from 8-10:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. March 28-31. Registration closes March 23.
The class fee is $50 per student. To register, visit the Marketplace website at bit.ly/34WsMNK or contact Kimberly Tate at (208) 364-4581 or ktate@uidaho.edu.