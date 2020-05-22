UI names new College of Art and Architecture dean

MOSCOW — Shauna Corry has been named dean of the University of Idaho’s College of Art and Architecture.
Corry, a professor of interior design, came to UI in 2001 from North Dakota State University, where she taught for 10 years. She has served as term dean of the College of Art and Architecture since 2016.
Corry has a bachelor’s degree in housing and interiors from Utah State University. She earned her master’s degree with an interiors emphasis and an interdisciplinary doctoral degree focused on environment and behavior from Washington State University.
In 2007, Corry was a recipient of the UI Hoffman Excellence in Teaching Award. She received the Outreach and Engagement Award of Excellence in 2015 and has also received eight alumni awards for student mentorship.
“I am humbled to have been selected as dean of the College of Art and Architecture,” Corry said. “The college is full of incredible students, faculty and staff, and we have strong support from our alumni and stakeholders. I look forward to continuing collaborating with all these groups and engaging in opportunities to make, design and create positive change through built and virtual environments.”