It’s still early in the budget planning process at the University of Idaho, but several increased costs point to the possibility of more cuts in fiscal year 2021.
Brian Foisy, UI’s vice president for finance and administration, said the university anticipates an increased cost to employee benefits, or health care related expenses, as well as additional expenses related to student aid programs like scholarships and waivers.
While it’s still too early to attach numbers to the higher costs, they could result in cuts elsewhere in the budget.
“If you expect expenses to be higher than the previous year, there are two pressure-release valves,” Foisy explained. “One is increased revenue, and there’s only two ways to do that. Either the state gives us more money or the students give us more money. We’re not anticipating increases in either one of those.”
The only option left then, is to reduce expenses.
For the fiscal year 2020 budget, which started July 1, the most visible reduction, according to UI President Scott Green, was the decision to eliminate 12 vacant faculty positions.
The budget for this year included a $3 million net reduction across all units of the institution. Another $2 million was reallocated to areas of “strategic importance” like university communications and marketing, information technology, student affairs and the office of research and economic development.
Something similar could happen in next year’s budget, according to Foisy. Vacant staff positions could be eliminated to save money.
“That’s the primary mechanism for balancing the budget,” he explained.
It’s still too early to know what enrollment numbers and the corresponding revenue will be for the school year that starts Aug. 26.
“We won’t have a full understanding of shortfalls for (fiscal year 2021) until enrollment numbers are final in October,” said Jodi Walker, UI’s director of communications.
Tuition makes up about 45 percent of the revenue in the general education budget. Forty-nine percent comes from state appropriations and taxpayer money, while the remaining 6 percent comes from land grant endowments.
University officials made a commitment to the campus community to review and assess the budget for the 2020-21 school year earlier than in years past. They’re still “very early in the process,” Foisy said.
“Building budgets is kind of a fascinating thing. The sooner you can gaze into the future and start to estimate and project what’s going to happen, the more time you have to plan,” Foisy said. “... What this really amounts to is the administration looking into the crystal ball and trying to anticipate what happens with tuition, revenues and various expenses.”
While UI has been tracking revenue and expenditure projections for several months now, the budget building process for fiscal year 2021 won’t begin in earnest until March of next year.
Green intends to convene a working group in the fall with the sole focus of finding long-term strategies to right the budget.
With the possibility of more cuts potentially affecting morale, Green said the administration needs to provide stability to the institution, build trust with faculty, try to be as transparent as possible and include them in the decision making process, when appropriate.
Budget recommendations for fiscal year 2021 will be gathered this fall, and later sent to Green for final decisions, Walker said.
