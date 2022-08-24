The University of Idaho in Moscow and Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston were slotted first and second in an online ranking of the best colleges in Idaho.

College Consensus published its 2022 rankings recently and has UI and LCSC at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in its rundown of the state's top colleges and universities, both public and private. The two colleges are also in the top two spots in the rankings of Idaho's best online colleges.

Tags

Recommended for you