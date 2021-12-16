The University of Idaho medical education building will be named after longtime benefactor Durward Huckabay, while P1FCU scored naming rights on the Lewis-Clark State College Activity Center.
Both actions were approved during Wednesday’s State Board of Education meeting.
The Huckabay family established the Durward A. Huckabay scholarship endowment in 2019 to benefit students of UI’s WWAMI medical education program.
WWAMI serves students from Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. It’s designed to attract more medical students to the region, because then they’re more likely to stay here to work.
To date, the Huckabay family foundation has contributed $12 million to the scholarship program, making it UI’s largest endowed scholarship.
In recognition of the “perpetual impact” Huckabay’s generosity will have on reducing medical student debt and allowing more Idaho students to attend medical school, university officials proposed renaming the medical building the “D.A. Huckabay M.D. Medical Education Building.”
The state board also approved a $2 million sponsorship agreement between Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union and the LCSC athletics program, including naming rights on the Activity Center.
The 10-year deal will help cover operating costs for LCSC’s intercollegiate athletics program and support athletics scholarships.
In addition to renaming the Activity Center the “P1FCU Activity Center,” the company will receive exclusive rights to issue Warrior LC Athletics-branded P1FCU debit cards and be designated the “official credit union of LC State Warrior athletics.”
In other action Wednesday, LCSC also got the go-ahead to purchase the College Place residential facility that’s located adjacent to its Lewiston campus.
College Place is privately owned, but has been managed by the college for more than a decade.
Located at 814 Fourth St. across from the Student Union Building and Williams Conference Center, the three-story, 28,976-square-foot dorm has 22 four-bedroom suites, each with its own kitchenette, as well as a common area on the main floor.
College Place was built and opened in 2006 by Lewiston developer McCann Limited Partnership. After deciding to sell the property, the owners have reached a tentative sale agreement with LCSC for $5 million. The total property covers approximately 1 acre.
College officials say the purchase is important because of the property’s key location near campus and the high demand for student housing. Without it, the waiting list for on-campus housing last fall would have been 100-plus students.
LCSC also received approval Wednesday to sell $4 million of general revenue bonds. The bond proceeds, together with institutional reserves, will be used to purchase the property.
Officials say rent from the dorm rooms will cover the debt service costs on the bonds, as well as annual operating costs.
The purchase arrangement is expected to close before the end of the year.
Finally, the state board approved a UI proposal to issue up to $46.11 million in general revenue bonds.
The money will be used to pay off two previous bond series that were issued in 2013 and 2014, and raise as much as $2 million for energy efficiency projects.
The university anticipates saving money through the deal because the new, tax-exempt bonds should be issued at a lower interest rate.
