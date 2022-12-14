Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..
MOSCOW — A memo from University of Idaho leaders to students says the university will increase security measures next semester and hopes students will return to the Moscow campus in January.
As the fall semester reaches its end, many UI students chose to complete their courses remotely in response to the unsolved murders of UI students Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves on Nov. 13.
UI spokeswoman Jodi Walker said last week that an estimated 25-40% of students left campus in the past few weeks and are participating in classes remotely.
As of Tuesday, no suspects have been identified in the investigation. A memo signed by UI President Scott Green, Dean of Students Blaine Eckles and Provost Torrey Lawrence was sent to students Monday to address the current plans for spring semester, which starts Jan. 11.
“We continue to support law enforcement with their investigation and hope for a resolution soon; however, we cannot predict what will happen and must make plans for spring semester,” the memo stated.
The UI looks forward to seeing students in Moscow, the memo stated, but encouraged students to review the “many options for courses already offered online and virtually” if they still feel uncomfortable about returning to campus.
“A limited number of sections may be added at the discretion of the colleges for some classes in which a virtual option makes sense,” the memo states. “Departments have been asked to add these options by 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.”
The UI also plans to add additional personnel to its security team and is working with law enforcement to maintain a “heightened presence” on campus.
There is also an effort to work with local law enforcement to increase neighborhood patrols close to campus. Kernodle, Chapin, Mogen and Goncalves were killed in a residence just off of campus on King Street.
The campus will continue offering escorted walks or car rides across campus to students who request them. It will also offer programs such as self-defense workshops, vigilance education workshops and stalking awareness education.
Students can access mental health care during the winter break by calling the Counseling and Testing Center or through Zoom.
The Moscow Police Department did not provide any significant updates on the murder investigation Tuesday. It continues to urge the public to send tips to the FBI, but warned against basing those tips on rumors and speculation.
In a video statement on the Moscow Police Department’s YouTube channel, Capt. Roger Lanier said the police are seeing tips that are geared more toward rumors instead of the facts that have been released by law enforcement.
He said the rumors and speculation have had a negative effect on the victims’ families and the friends of the victims, some of whom have received death threats and harassment.
“It’s been devastating in some ways. In many ways, it just revictimizes folks who have already suffered this terrible trauma,” Lanier said.
Lanier also confirmed that this is not a cold case and said the police continue to get viable tips every day.