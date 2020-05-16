MOSCOW — As the University of Idaho prepares to say farewell to its largest graduating class in five years, Hannah Doumit said she already has a job lined up and plans for a summer side hustle of catching salmon in Alaska — a job she’s been doing since she was 13.
Now 22, Doumit has earned a degree in agricultural science communications and leadership and will graduate alongside 1,600 others in a ceremony that has been postponed until Aug. 1.
Despite the delayed in-person ceremony, each graduate will receive a “Celebration in a Box” in the mail, which will include the diploma cover they would have received at the ceremony, as well as an event program and some Vandal-themed gear.
Doumit is originally from Michigan, but she grew up in Troy and her parents are both professors at the UI. She even took a veterinary science class with her father as an instructor, and while the experience had its challenges, she said she is comfortable working alongside her father. Doumit’s family owns two commercial fishing boats in Alaska, and she has spent every summer for almost 10 years fishing for salmon side by side with her dad.
“It’s a great experience, I love working up there. I’m honestly really passionate about the seafood industry and being a part of that,” she said. “It taught me a strong work ethic, that’s for sure — usually (we put in) 15- to 16-hour days.”
Doumit said their fishing method of choice is called “drift gillnetting” where a large net lined with cork at its top edge with lead along the bottom is dropped in the water and the boat drifts with the tide. She said there is no such thing as an average-sized catch, but she’d be happy to catch 15,000 salmon a day.
Salmon fishing has been a family affair as long as she can remember, Doumit said. She said her father and uncle both worked in fish processing plants when they were young, and much of her extended family is involved in the industry. Both her father and uncle now own fishing boats and many of her cousins and both siblings have tried their hand at the work — but she said she’s always been more excited about fishing than her brother and sister.
Last year, Doumit said her father purchased a new boat and promoted her to captain. She said the experience was grueling, but rewarding.
“It was definitely a big transition to go from being business partners with my dad and working for him to more of being the one to make the decision, then decide where to go catch fish,” she said. “It’s a lot of pressure to know that you’re either going to profit or not, and it’s on you to make the calls.”
After graduation, Doumit said she will start an entry-level managerial position with Lamb-Weston in central Washington, one of the world’s largest producers and processors of frozen potato products. She said one of the biggest reasons she’s excited about the job is it will still allow her to fish in the summer.
Doumit said she’s excited to start her new job, but eventually, her plan is to end up back in north Idaho. She said she is deeply connected to the community she grew up in and her dream is to return one day to the land that she loves.
“Honestly, the end goal is to be back here at the Moscow-Pullman area and maybe someday have my own business and sell salmon and beef and metal art,” she said. “The hope is to probably take over that fishing business when he decides to retire.”
Jackson can be reached at (208) 883-4636, or by email to sjackson@dnews.com.