Northwest River Supplies employee Rachel Houle poses for a portrait while wearing a company jacket she designed, which features a detachable hood, at One World Cafe in Moscow. After graduating from the University of Idaho in May of 2022, Houle landed a job with NRS helping design women’s outdoor apparel.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
MOSCOW — A recent University of Idaho graduate did not have to go far to pursue her passion for fashion design.
After Rachel Houle impressed Northwest River Supplies with her college research project, she has since been hired to design women’s apparel for the Moscow-based company.
“I didn’t think that I would get a job in my industry so soon,” Houle said.
Houle, a native of Horseshoe Bend, Idaho, studied apparel, textiles and design at the UI before graduating in May. There, she combined her lifelong love of clothing with her passion for outdoor activities.
“Ever since I was little, I loved putting together outfits and going to the thrift store and looking through all the clothes,” she said.
She also grew to love backpacking, hunting and exploring the outdoors of Idaho.
For her research project at the UI, she designed a prototype of a women’s outdoor jacket. It was the result of surveys and interviews asking women what qualities they prefer in their outdoor clothing.
Houle found that women want warmth, durability and lightweight materials. They also asked for pockets, a feature that is often lacking in women’s clothing.
Houle designed a jacket with these qualities, and added zip-off sleeves and a removable hood.
Her presentation drew the attention of NRS, which specializes in selling outdoor equipment and clothing. The company hired her as an apparel design intern and she was later hired full-time to design women’s apparel, including women’s shorts.
“That’s where my passion lies is innovating women’s outdoor apparel because I wear it myself and I see flaws in it,” she said
For example, women’s apparel often doesn’t have the right shape, patterns and features that women need, she said. Houle said many women wear men’s gear because of its better design.
Her favorite part of the job is speaking to potential customers and getting feedback about what they love and what they dislike about clothing design.
Houle said the most challenging part of her job is juggling deadlines for projects. Right now, she is designing clothes for the 2024 product line, looking at samples for the 2023 line and reviewing 2022 products.
“My organization skills are really getting honed,” she said.
Houle said she would like to own her own women’s apparel brand in the future. But that is for another day. For now, Houle said she is “super grateful” for the opportunities she has received from the UI and NRS.
NRS is celebrating its 50-year anniversary 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday with a block party at the company’s headquarters at 1638 S. Blaine Street.