The University of Idaho Extension is offering a series of farm and garden classes in May and June, beginning with All About Wheat at 6 p.m. Thursday at Hunga Dunga, 333 No. Jackson St. in Moscow.
Art Bettge will discuss some of the details of wheat biochemistry and genetics to help participants understand what goes into bread and other wheat products. Register at latah@uidaho.edu.
A class on making hanging flower baskets will be held at 6 p.m. May 26 at the Latah County Fairgrounds Grange Building at 1021 Harold St. in Moscow. Classes cost $15 per person, and more information can be found at hangingbasket052622.eventbrite.com.
A weeklong program on various topics for beginning and aspiring farmers will be held from June 20-24. Sessions will be held in the classroom and on farm tours. Registration for the session is $600 and more information can be found at Getdirtyfarmschool.eventbrite.com.
Anyone wishing more information may call (208) 883-2267 or email questions to latah@uidaho.edu.