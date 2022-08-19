UI envisions largest research dairy in nation

A line of Holstein dairy cows feed through a fence at a dairy farm outside Jerome, Idaho.

 AP Charlie Litchfield

BOISE — The University of Idaho wants to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm in south central Idaho, the geographical heart of the sector.

University President Scott Green and school officials, in a presentation to Gov. Brad Little and other members of the Idaho Land Board, on Tuesday said the proposed Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment, or CAFE, will help support growth of the dairy and other industries.

