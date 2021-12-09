MOSCOW — University of Idaho Senior Director of Communications Jodi Walker said an injunction halting President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors will allow the institution to continue its mission without distractions.
The nationwide injunction issued Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker in Georgia temporarily blocks enforcement of the mandate while a lawsuit from several states, including Idaho, hopes to overturn it permanently. The Idaho State Board of Education joined the lawsuit in early November.
Since UI receives about $22 million in federal contracts each year, the executive order would have affected roughly 5,500 employees and students who work for the university.
“It lets us continue operations without having to stop and enforce a mandate,” Walker said. “We can continue to highly recommend the vaccines but not have to decide between our federal contracts and faculty and staff.”
Before the injunction, the university prepared a system to request vaccine information and exemptions if needed. Under Biden’s order, employees are required to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18 to comply.
Idaho State Board of Education President Kurt Liebich said in a statement Tuesday the outcome is what the board was hoping for when it joined the lawsuit last month.
“Since the mandate was issued, our institutions have been struggling to develop plans to comply, and the preliminary injunction gives us breathing room to chart a proper path forward without forcing employees to choose between getting vaccinated or potentially losing their job,” Liebich stated. “Our colleges and universities continue to offer voluntary vaccinations on each of their campuses and I urge students and employees to get vaccinated.”
Boise State University, Idaho State University and UI bring in nearly $90 million in federal contracts combined.
Walker says UI is prepared to switch course should the federal ruling change.
“We have all the systems in place,” she said. “Everything was put in place should things go the other direction.”
Palermo can be reached at apalermo@dnews.com or on Twitter @apalermotweets.