MOSCOW — A University of Idaho student entomology club has teamed with a campus fisheries group to create several educational display drawers featuring aquatic bugs that fly fishers commonly imitate with their insect patterns.

Members of the Aldrich Entomology Club created posters highlighting key facts about caddis flies, stoneflies, mayflies, midges, the mayfly life cycle and terrestrial insects that often fall into waterways. The club members selected insect specimens stored in alcohol-filled vials from the university’s William F. Barr Entomological Museum to include in the cases. They also took high-quality, close-up photographs showing the insects in greater detail.

