MOSCOW — The University of Idaho will have an open forum to discuss budget issues at 3 p.m. today at the Bruce Pitman Center’s International Ballroom.
A university official said that most of the forum will likely consist of a question-and-answer session where students, staff and faculty are encouraged to pose questions to school leadership. UI President Scott Green, Provost John Wiencek and Vice President for Finance and Administration Brian Foisy will be in attendance.
The UI announced last week it is facing a $22 million shortfall in the next two years and is considering an additional $8 million in budget cuts. This announcement came on the heels of $14 million in budgetary reductions imposed earlier this year, which will become permanent.
In a recent memo, Green outlined strategies for reducing expenditures, including layoffs, furloughs, salary reductions and not renewing contracts or filling vacant positions.
Other options outlined in the memo include elimination of academic programs, centralizing university services, early retirement and voluntary separation incentives and outsourcing certain services that have typically been performed by in-house employees and tradespeople.