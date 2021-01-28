UI arena continues to take shape

A construction crew works on the roof of the University of Idaho’s new basketball arena, called the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. The structure’s design prominently features wood, including long, curving laminated beams to define the roofline. It is scheduled to open in the fall.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.