UI arena continues to take shape

A construction crew works on the roof of the University of Idaho’s new basketball arena, called the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. The structure’s design prominently features wood, including long, curving laminated beams to define the roofline. It is scheduled to open in the fall.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

