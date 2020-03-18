MOSCOW — The University of Idaho has selected two new deans.
Dennis Becker has been named the dean of the College of Natural Resources, while Sean Quinlan has been named the dean of the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences.
Both have served in the positions on an interim basis since 2018, according to a news release.
Becker is a natural resource policy professor. He earned his doctoral degree from UI, a master’s degree from Michigan State University and a bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University.
Quinlan earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Arizona State University. He received his master’s and doctoral degrees from Indiana University.