A Snake River Avenue business owner is seeking judicial review of a Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission decision that set the stage for a proposed Union Gospel Mission 96-bed homeless shelter in Lewiston.

The facility would create new risks for the neighborhood if it is allowed to open, according to the petition filed by Barry Barnes, owner of Riverview Marina and Custom Weld Boats, which are about three blocks from UGM’s site.

Tags

Recommended for you