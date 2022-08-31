A Snake River Avenue business owner is seeking judicial review of a Lewiston Planning & Zoning Commission decision that set the stage for a proposed Union Gospel Mission 96-bed homeless shelter in Lewiston.
The facility would create new risks for the neighborhood if it is allowed to open, according to the petition filed by Barry Barnes, owner of Riverview Marina and Custom Weld Boats, which are about three blocks from UGM’s site.
“The (commission’s) finding that the shelter will not result in a nuisance is naive (and) reckless,” according to an appeal included in the petition.
“The homeless individuals who are rejected for actively being under the influence of drugs or alcohol will migrate to Kiwanis Park and will by definition be a nuisance under Lewiston Code,” according to the document.
Barnes’ petition was filed in District Court of the 2nd Judicial District of Idaho on Aug. 10.
As of Tuesday, the city of Lewiston hadn’t filed a response and no dates had been set in the case, said Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson in a text.
The petition requests a reversal of the Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval of a conditional-use permit for the shelter.
Originally Barnes filed an appeal with the city of Lewiston on July 28 that would have been decided by the city council, but it “was not timely” and “therefore not accepted by the city clerk,” Johnson said.
A reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards, the written version of the Planning & Zoning Commission’s decision on the conditional-use permit, is dated July 14.
City rules require appeals be submitted within 15 days, Johnson said.
UGM wants to construct a new two-story dormitory with 48 beds for men on the first level and 36 beds for moms and children on the second level, which would also have 12 beds for single women.
It would be built in the first phase of development of UGM’s property at 419 Snake River Ave., which is where UGM operates a thrift store.
The living areas for men would be separate from those for women and children. Moms would be housed with children. A cafeteria and chapel are also in the first phase and would be in a different building.
It would be a “high barrier” facility that would only accept individuals who meet a variety of criteria such as being drug- and alcohol-free. They would also have to be willing to follow a daily schedule of structured activities such as doing chores that are designed to help them become self-sufficient.
The safeguards UGM has in its plans, Barnes argues in his appeal, won’t be enough to keep those who live and work nearby safe.
The shelters that UGM runs in Spokane have hired private security to “remove problematic homeless persons who were trespassing on UGM property” who then went to nearby properties, according to the appeal.
If homeless people created issues near the Lewiston shelter, law enforcement would only be summoned after crimes were committed, which would be of “little solace” to the victims, according to the appeal.
The neighborhood presently faces challenges that, according to the appeal, would be aggravated by UGM’s plans.
“My businesses already suffer from homeless people who have trespassed on my property to sleep in my boats and have even defecated in boats,” according to the petition.
Prospect Avenue residents immediately east of the UGM site have issues with homeless individuals too, according to the appeal.
Testimony presented at the hearing on the conditional-use permit included a woman who said a person made lewd gestures to her while she was in her home, according to Barnes’ appeal.
“She closed the curtain only for the person to move to another window and continue to make gestures,” according to the appeal.