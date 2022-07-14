UGM homeless shelter granted permit

<text>This artist’s rendering shows the proposed Union Gospel Mission homeless shelter, which may be built on the 400 block of Snake River Avenue. The project was granted a conditional-use permit Wednesday evening by the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission.</text>
A proposed Union Gospel Mission homeless shelter inched forward Wednesday with Lewiston’s Planning and Zoning Commission affirming a previous approval of a conditional-use permit in a written decision.
The 96-bed facility would be constructed at 419 Snake River Ave. in Lewiston and not accept any homeless person who is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The shelter “offers a solution for these individuals by providing housing, social and health-related services to transition them to a life without homelessness,” according to the written decision that’s called a reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards.
Daily chores are part of the structured routine at what is called a “high barrier” bridge shelter that would place an emphasis on helping those staying there find jobs.
The commission’s decision describes the shelter as a “pleasant addition to the area” in at least two places and states a steep cliff will create a barrier between it and a nearby residential neighborhood.
Generally, intake would only happen at set hours. At night, the gates at the fenced site would be closed.
“The police, fire and Parks and Recreation Departments all stated they will be able to handle, as they do currently, situations that arise from homeless persons in the area,” according to the written decision that notes the shelter has the support of Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd.
The shelter would be on the same site where UGM currently operates a thrift store that won’t continue in that location if the shelter is constructed.
The first phase would have a new, two-story building with 48 beds for men on the first level and 36 beds for moms and children, and 12 beds for single women, on the second level.
The living areas for men would be separate from those for women and children. Single men and single women would sleep in dormitory-style rooms with multiple beds. Moms would be housed with their children.
A cafeteria and chapel are also in the first phase in a separate building.
How long it will take for Union Gospel Mission to proceed is still unfolding. The commission’s decision can be appealed to Lewiston’s City Council.
If the commission’s decision stands, the conditional-use permit is valid for 12 months and can be extended if UGM has applied for a building permit or made substantial progress toward completion of the project.