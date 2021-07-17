The CEO of Spokane’s Union Gospel Mission is looking for community support when he goes to the Lewiston City Council next month to ask for the city’s 50-person cap on homeless shelters to be lifted.
“If you run a shelter right, the numbers aren’t of any concern,” Phil Altmeyer said. “And stewardshipwise, it doesn’t make sense to build a shelter and limit yourself to what the future demands could be.”
UGM issued a news release this week asking for community members who want a homeless shelter to express their support at the council’s 3 p.m. work session Aug. 2 at the Lewiston City Library. The news release noted the 2020 counts of homeless people in the Region 2 area that comprises north central Idaho of 268 homeless persons, 213 of whom were unsheltered. Asotin County adds another 150 people to that unsheltered count, bringing the minimum number to 363, according to the news release.
The City Council set a six-month moratorium on the construction of homeless shelters in 2016 after the now-closed ROC Rescue Mission announced plans for men’s and women’s shelters in North Lewiston. The city had no ordinances governing the establishment, location or operation of homeless shelters, so the ordinance the council passed in May 2017 was its first attempt at regulation.
But Altmeyer said those rules were set with the low- to no-barrier model of admission used by the ROC for its programs in mind. Those low barriers allowed the ROC to serve all comers, but it also led to partially used or unused donations of food, clothing, bedding and other items to be strewn about the neighborhood. That and other vagrancy-related problems eventually turned many North Lewiston residents against the operation.
He said UGM strives to be a good neighbor in all the communities where it operates, partly by requiring a high barrier for admission to its shelters.
“A lot of the policy that was put in place was with the assumption that it would be a low-barrier shelter,” Altmeyer said. “When you just feed people, they’re going to hang around the place. You can look at the low-barrier and no-barrier shelters in Spokane, and it impacts the neighborhood. When you understand our shelters, you realize they don’t have an impact on the neighborhood.”
The 50-person limit is enough to serve the community’s current needs, but not its future needs since the numbers of homeless people have been rising since 2017, according to the news release. Residents at UGM shelters have to abide by the mission’s clean-and-sober requirements, complete chores in keeping with their abilities, be capable of self-care and attend its religious services.
“UGM’s goal is to provide a pathway out of homelessness by dealing with each person as a unique individual and addressing the issues that led to his/her homelessness in the first place: domestic violence, childhood trauma, abuse, mental health issues, and generational poverty,” the news release said. “The structure UGM provides in these areas is even more important than the physical building because it enables people to reenter society as contributing members.”
Altmeyer said the property the mission acquired last year at 419 Snake River Ave. would be the site of the proposed shelter. The recently opened thrift store at the site would be converted into a chapel, kitchen and dining room, while the building to the rear that is currently occupied by Rising Phoenix Taxidermy Studio would become the housing unit. The mission would find another home for the thrift store.
Another part of the city’s homeless shelter ordinance requires the Planning and Zoning Commission to grant a conditional-use permit for each new shelter. Commissioners could presumably set size limits on a case-by-case basis through the permitting process if the council elects to repeal the overarching 50-person cap.
If the council agrees to repeal the cap, Altmeyer said the mission will begin fundraising for the new shelter. Actual construction is at least a year away, he said.
