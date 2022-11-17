U.S., Trout Unlimited eye stream restoration on forest lands

FILE - This undated photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service shows a bull trout in the Little Lost River in Idaho. U.S. officials on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, have announced a five-year, $40 million agreement with the conservation group Trout Unlimited to improve watersheds on national forests and grasslands containing key habitat for trout and salmon. (Bart Gamett/U.S. Forest Service via AP, File)

BOISE — U.S. officials on Wednesday announced a five-year, $40 million agreement with the conservation group Trout Unlimited to improve watersheds on national forests and grasslands that contain key habitat for trout and salmon.

The U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday the agreement includes cleaning up abandoned mines, removing barriers to fish passage and other stream habitat improvements. The agency said that more than 40% of trout streams in the U.S. flow through nearly 200 million acres of national forests and grasslands.

