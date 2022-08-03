U.S. sues Idaho over abortion

Merrick Garland speaks Tuesday in Washington, D.C., at a swearing-in event for a bureau director.

 AP Evelyn Hockstein

BOISE — The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit that challenges Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicts with a federal law requiring doctors to provide pregnant women medically necessary treatment that could include abortion.

The federal government brought the lawsuit seeking to invalidate the state’s “criminal prohibition on providing abortions as applied to women suffering medical emergencies,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said.

