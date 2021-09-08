WASHINGTON — Three-quarters of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, according to the White House, setting a new milestone in the country’s fight against the pandemic.
But with a continued surge of cases, hospitalizations and deaths because of the delta variant of the coronavirus, President Joe Biden is planning a speech Thursday to outline a “six-pronged strategy” to “get the pandemic under control,” press secretary Jen Psaki said.
The U.S. hit 70 percent of adults with at least one dose in early August, four weeks after Biden’s July 4 target for the achievement. Despite wide availability of free shots, hesitancy among many Americans — especially political conservatives — has left the U.S. well behind many other countries in inoculating its population.
A range of factors are now driving vaccinations, including the delta outbreak and more widespread employer mandates, which spiked after the Food and Drug Administration issued full approval for the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech shot last month.
Psaki downplayed expectations for any fresh or expanded vaccine mandate in Biden’s speech, and said the federal government does not believe it has the authority to require vaccines broadly at the national level.
The U.S. response to the pandemic remains a patchwork and a political battleground, with some prominent Republican governors downplaying the importance of vaccines and blocking public health measures such as mask mandates.
Cases have soared through the summer in the U.S. — the country set a record for new cases Aug. 27, exceeding the highs of last winter. Hospitalizations and deaths have also increased, including 3,911 deaths reported last Thursday, the most in one day since January.
(TNS)