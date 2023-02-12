The only highway connecting northern and southern Idaho reopened Saturday morning following a two-day closure caused by the crash of a propane truck.
The truck’s two tanks, holding a combined 12,500 gallons of liquid propane, ruptured during the rollover accident on U.S. Highway 95 and spilled some of the highly flammable material.
An 18-miles stretch of the two-lane highway was shut down south of Riggins following the Thursday morning incident. Nearby residences were evacuated, and emergency responders including the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police and a Boise-area hazmat team were called in. Electric power service was cut to some homes and businesses to guard against inadvertent sparks that could cause the propane to combust.
But some of the propane did burn. Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Mark Pfeifer said the hazmat team purposefully ignited a portion of the spilled material.
“They had to burn some of it, like a controlled barbeque,” he said.
After that, they were able return the tanks to an upright position and pump out the remaining propane. He said the delicate operation had to be
conducted slowly and in stages.
“Our first responders are ready to get some sleep after working many, many hours,” he said.
During the closure, commerce was disrupted and travelers were left in a state of limbo. The only nearby detour route follows a narrow gravel road that climbs up the Salmon River Canyon and crosses timbered mountains. It’s a challenge during the summer and snowed shut during winter months.
That left people wishing or needing to travel between Riggins and New Meadows with a tough decision — wait an undetermined amount of time for the road to reopen or take a 10-hour detour through Oregon and Washington.
“The hardest part was we got really mixed information,” said Roy Akins, a member of the Riggins City Council.
He said Adams County indicated throughout the incident that the highway would reopen soon. The transportation department shared little, he said.
“It would have been nice if ITD could have given us hourly or five-hour updates even if it was just (to say the highway) was going to be closed another six hours,” he said. “The limbo was challenging. People were not sure if they should wait because they could get through or if it was going to be days and days and they should start the other direction.”
Akins, a fishing outfitter, had to cancel two trips Friday and four on Saturday because of the uncertainty. Other outfitters were in the same boat.
“It definitely impacted Riggins. It was going to be our first big weekend of the spring season and it fell apart,” he said.
Rob Hines and his family were in McCall when the highway closed. But they live in Pollock.
“We were lucky. We’ve got somewhere (in McCall) to stay,” he said.
But he was concerned about the power being out.
“We have our dogs and birds and stuff down here in Pollock. I had to get back to take care of them,” he said. “And in order to get the truck off the road, they shut the power down. We were concerned that our lines could freeze.”
A neighbor with similar worries got wind of a solution. Some folks chartered a flight from Sawtooth Flying Service. Hines jumped at the opportunity and flew out Friday.
“I got the last seat on that flight,” he said.
Katie Dorris said the small, family-owned aviation company that operates out of McCall normally ferries people in and out of Idaho’s backcountry ranches and remote wilderness airstrips during the summer and fall. The flights between McCall and the Slate Creek Airport were organized by word of mouth. One person called and inquired about prices and then found other people to split the costs. In total, the service made three flights Thursday and one Friday.
“We are pretty slow this time of season,” she said. “This just happened to pop so it was something that helped everybody. It was great.”
The closure blocked some skiers north of the crash from being able to reach Brundage Mountain near McCall. April Whitney, a spokesperson for the ski resort, said the impact was tough to measure. Brundage gets about 80% of its customers from the Boise area but it’s also a popular destination for skiers from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
“Super Bowl weekend tends to be a little less busy as far as out-of-area travelers,” she said. “We did have about 10 out of our 300 winter employees who were unable to get work for a day and a half. We were able to cover for them. If it had lasted longer, it might have had a bigger impact for us.”