CULDESAC — Motorists can expect traffic stops as lon as 15 minutes beginning Monday as the Idaho Transportation Department starts a 12-mile repaving project on U.S. Highway 95 south of Culdesac.
One lane is expected to be closed during working hours though October, according to a news release from the department. The highway will open to two lanes at night and on the weekends when road crews are not working.
Construction of the highway will be focused between mileposts 267 and 271 south of Craigmont, as well as portions of the highway between mileposts 273 and 283 north of Craigmont and at milepost 289 in the Winchester canyon. Crews will begin with the section in the canyon and progress south past Craigmont.
These repairs cost $7.3 million and will be completed by Valley Paving and Asphalt of Cottonwood.
Over the past two years, the transportation department has improved safety in the area by widening the highway on the Winchester hill to accommodate 2½ miles of passing lane for southbound drivers. While no expansion work will take place this year, three more phases of work to extend the passing lane another 6½ miles are scheduled for 2023, 2024 and 2026. Paving this year will be focused on the lanes that were not improved with previous projects, the department said.