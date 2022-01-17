KAMIAH -- U.S. Highway 12 near Kamiah was closed in both directions for a while Sunday afternoon because of a single-vehicle crash that knocked down a power pole, sending lines onto the roadway.
 
Lewis County Sheriff's Office dispatch said an Avista crew reported to the scene to cut the power and remove the lines, and the highway reopened after that. Kamiah Fire-Rescue and the sheriff's office also reported to the scene. There were no injuries reported from the crash.

