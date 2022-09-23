U.S. calls on world to rebuke Russia

The United Nations Security Council meets on the situation in Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

 Mary Altaffer

UNITED NATIONS — The United States urged other nations to tell Russia to stop making nuclear threats and end “the horror” of its war in Ukraine as all three countries’ top diplomats spoke — but didn’t quite meet — at a high-profile U.N. Security Council meeting Thursday.

Held alongside the annual U.N. General Assembly gathering of world leaders, the session followed a striking development in the war this week: Russia called up a portion of its reserves for the first time since World War II. At the same time, President Vladimir Putin said his nuclear-armed country would “use all means available to us” to defend itself if its territory is threatened.

