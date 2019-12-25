HELENA, Mont. — The U.S. Attorney’s office in Montana collected $9.5 million in civil and criminal penalties in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.
Nearly $8 million of that total was civil fines, while $1.5 million was collected in criminal cases, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said Monday.
The U.S. Attorney’s office worked with other agencies within the Department of Justice to collect another $1.2 million.
Officials did not list amounts, but said the funds were collected in several criminal cases, including that of Stanley Weber, a former Indian Health Services doctor convicted of sexual abuse of children, and Woody’s Trucking LLC.
Weber was fined $200,000 in Montana. Woody’s Trucking and owner Donald E. Wood of Baker were convicted of several charges related to a 2012 explosion at an oil and gas processing plant in Wibaux and were ordered to pay nearly $1.3 million, court records said.