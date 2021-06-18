POTLATCH — Construction of a new northbound passing lane on U.S. 95 near Potlatch will begin Tuesday.
The Idaho Transportation Department said work on the mile-long project will be completed by September. An existing southbound passing lane at Cove Road will also be extended.
The highway will be reduced to one lane of travel during the initial phase of construction, as crews place barriers around their work zone. After that, however, there will be one lane of travel open in each direction throughout most of the construction.
The department also plans to add north- and southbound passing lanes north of Potlatch, near Freeze Road and Beplate Lane, in 2026.