Vehicles drive passed a section along U.S. Highway 95 undergoing construction a few miles south of Moscow on Monday. The project to reroute a portion of the highway was thrown in doubt this week, when the Army Corps of Engineers temporarily suspended permits the Idaho Transportition Department needs to build the road through wetland areas.
MOSCOW — Construction to expand and realign a section of U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow has paused because of the winter weather and is expected to resume in April.
According to the Idaho Transportation Department, the project is approximately 30% complete.
“This season’s work included construction of roughly 2.5 miles (of) new highway alignment, approaches, minor drainage work, and portions of the earthwork for the new bridges at Eid Road,” a news release from ITD stated. “Rock crushing and stockpiling will continue throughout the winter shutdown.”
The goal behind the project is to expand the section of the highway to four lanes on a new alignment to add capacity, improve safety and reduce travel times.
In 2023 and 2024, crews will build two bridges over Eid Road and pave the new set of lanes. Each season of construction will generally occur between April and October.
ITD anticipates drivers will be able to take the new route by fall 2024.
The Paradise Ridge Defense Coalition filed a lawsuit in March claiming the U.S. 95 project does not qualify for a permit the Army Corps of Engineers authorized under the Clean Water Act.
This summer, the corps temporarily suspended authorization to continue construction at 13 permitted wetland sites along the roadway.
According to an email from ITD spokesperson Megan Jahns, there’s been no change in the status of the permits and the lawsuit is still ongoing.