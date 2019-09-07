MOSCOW — Bill Colglazier, a longtime diplomat who serves as a science adviser to the United Nations, will speak at the University of Idaho campus at 4 p.m. Monday.
Colglazier is the editor-in-chief of the journal Science and Diplomacy.
He’ll discuss “the increasing importance of international research partnerships to solve global challenges” in the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center, according to a news release.
Colglazier is the senior scholar in the Center for Science Diplomacy at the American Association for the Advancement of Science. From 2011-13, he served as the science and technology adviser to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry from 2013-14.
“The University of Idaho is thrilled to bring Dr. Colglazier to Moscow,” UI President Scott Green said. “This is an important opportunity for our students, faculty, staff and the community to engage directly with the science and technology adviser to two U.S. secretaries of state, as well as to the U.N.”
The event is free, but attendees are asked to register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/science-diplomacy-tickets-64187165540.