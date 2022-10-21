Liz Truss quit as U.K. prime minister after a brief and chaotic tenure that saw her announce a massive package of tax cuts before unwinding most of it in the face of a market rout.

Truss, 47, said she was resigning after just 44 days in office, and is set to become the shortest-ruling prime minister in British history. She said the Conservative Party aims to choose her successor within a week, and that she will stay on as premier until then.

